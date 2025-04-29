Epson Robots To Showcase New High-Performance Automation Solutions And Safesense Technology At Automate 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Epson will be highlighting the new GX-C Series, the latest addition to its top-tier SCARA lineup , alongside RC+8.0 , the latest version of its easy-to-use software development platform, and SafeSenseTM technology , which enables safe human-robot interaction, with proper risk assessment without physical safety barriers.

Epson to demo its high-performance SCARA, 6-Axis and automation solutions with SafeSense technology at Automate 2025.

"At Automate 2025, we're showcasing how Epson Robots combine ease of use, powerful performance and advanced features that support safe, dynamic interaction between people and automation," said Scott Marsic, group product manager at Epson America. "Through interactive demos and real-world applications, attendees will see how our solutions make high-performance automation more accessible. Our recently introduced SafeSense technology also demonstrates how users can operate safely and efficiently alongside industrial robots across a wide range of industries and tasks."

Designed for industries from medical device manufacturing and packaging to electronics and consumer tech, Epson robots deliver speed, precision and safety to solve diverse automation challenges – continually expanding the possibilities of industrial automation with superior performance.

Attendees will have opportunities to attend educational presentations, consult with Epson's expert application and service teams and explore both open base and enclosed demos that highlight Epson's versatility across different industries and workflows.



Speaking Engagements



"Beyond the Labor: Understanding Robot ROI from Production to Profits" – Marsic will explore how businesses can rethink robotic ROI beyond simple labor replacement, focusing instead on strategic process improvements. The session highlights key benefits like increased efficiency, reduced waste, improved worker safety, and long-term profitability through smarter system design and enhanced product quality. The session will take place on Wednesday, May 14 from 8 - 8:45 a.m. EDT in room #320.

"Where Will the Newest Breakthrough in Robots Come From? Where Have We Been and Where Are We Headed?" – George Barbu, robotic solutions manager, Epson Robots, will provide insight on how past innovations in robotics were driven by unique manufacturing challenges and how today's evolving needs could spark the next breakthrough. With emerging technologies like advanced sensing from the automotive industry, he invites attendees to imagine where the future of robotics is headed. The session will take place on Wednesday, May 14 from 1:30 - 2:15 p.m. EDT in room #321.

Open Base Design Demos



CX12XL – 6-Axis robot features multiple arm configurations and a 1,200 mm reach. This demo will showcase the scanning of large components to generate 3D images, highlighting precision, reach and standard versus SafeSense worker interaction.



LS20B – Designed for heavy payloads and high-inertia tasks, with reaches of 800 mm and 1,000 mm and payloads up to 20 kg. The demo will feature speed under full payload with an interactive "tool and box" challenge for attendees.

N6 – Compact 6-Axis robot with folding arm technology for shorter cycle times and a reach of 850 mm and 1,000 mm. This demo will show efficient part transfers between slots in a standing cubicle.

Enclosed Demos



GX8 – SCARA robot offers high throughput, smooth motion control and heavy payloads with advanced GYROPLUSTM vibration reduction technology. With multiple arm configurations and a 450-650 mm reach, the demo will feature a stacking challenge – human versus robot – with prizes for winners. VT6L with IF380 – All-in-One 6-Axis robot with a 900 mm reach and payload of up to 6kg – with a space-saving, built-in controller – can run on 110 or 200V or as a DC-powered mobile version. This pick-and-place demo will involve dice placement with optional user interaction to choose orientation.

Expanded Presence Through Key Partners

Epson's automation capabilities will also be featured across several partner booths, showcasing a range of applications and industries:



Lanco Integrated (Booth #1309) will showcase a dual-cell vision-guided demo using the Epson G1 and GX4 SCARA robots to inspect, measure and coat needle tips, emphasizing high-accuracy pick-and-place operations.

Addtronics (Booth #2210) will showcase a cannabis rolling application with the Epson T3-B All-in-One SCARA, demonstrating automation in precise, regulated assembly environments.

Universal Machine and Engineering Corp (Booth #5604) will be demonstrating the benefits of the VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis robot. igus Inc. (Booth #2613) will feature the compact T3-B SCARA robot in a motion plastics-focused application.

Automate 2025 will take place May 12-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT and May 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT at the Huntington Place convention center in Detroit, Michigan. For more details, visit . To learn more about Epson robot solutions at the show, stop by booth #2818 or visit to contact a robot expert.

