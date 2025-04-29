This Is Time Of War, Says Haryana Minister Anil Vij

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 29 (IANS) Haryana Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday responded to Congress' remarks regarding the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, calling for national unity during this critical time.

“This is a time of war,” said Vij,“and every citizen of India should stand up and declare: 'Narendra Modi, we are with you, you fight -- we are by your side. And we are fully prepared, anyone trying to deceive us in any disguise will be unmasked”.

Vij advised the Congress to have patience during a sensitive time.“They may have questions, but this is not the time to raise them,” he told the media.

Reacting to reports that Pakistan has relocated terrorists from launch pads to camps in fear of Indian retaliation, Vij said,“They can run anywhere in Pakistan -- we won't spare them. They repeatedly disturb our peace. Seeing Kashmir flourish while they themselves suffer, they feel envious. Nearly 1.75 crore tourists visited Kashmir, giving a strong boost to its economy. These terrorists are now targeting people based on religion. If Hindus decide not to visit Vaishno Devi or Amarnath, or not to travel to Kashmir as tourists, what would happen to the local economy?”

The Minister reiterated Prime Minister Modi's stance,“PM Modi has said time and again that those who shed innocent blood will be brought to justice, and he always delivers on his promises.”

The mastermind behind the Pahalgam attack is reported to be Hashim Musa, a former commando of Pakistan's Special Forces. Pakistan, however, denies any involvement. Vij questioned,“Then why are they fleeing the country and sending their children abroad? No thief ever admits guilt -- but the world sees the truth. India has decided, we will not tolerate terrorism under any circumstances.”

Recalling past conflicts, Vij said,“We saw bombs drop in Ambala during the 1965 and 1971 wars. People stood on rooftops watching planes fly overhead, full of courage. During the 1999 Kargil War, soldiers marched forward with determination, and the people supported them with food and refreshments. Today, we remain equally prepared, and any infiltrator, no matter their disguise, will be identified and defeated,” he added.