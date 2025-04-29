Grocery TV Launches First Closed-Loop Measurement Solution For Its National In-Store Retail Media Network

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This launch is a turning point for brands looking to fully measure and maximize the impact of in-store media," said Marlow Nickell, CEO and co-founder at Grocery TV. "With this capability, we're giving brands a clear and consistent way to understand the impact of in-store advertising and how it drives real results at scale."

Grocery TV's closed-loop approach offers:



Enhanced attribution: Sales data is directly tied to campaign impressions, allowing brands to measure ROAS and iROAS, with early results showing an average 4.7x ROAS for CPG brands who advertised on Grocery TV's network.

Faster campaign insights: Regular data updates shorten the lookback window, allowing brands to optimize campaigns continuously.

Scalability across retailers : Grocery TV's network gives brands a cross-retailer view of in-store performance, helping them understand how in-store retail media fits into their overall media mix. Customized measurement : By working directly with Grocery TV, brands gain access to more tailored study designs, providing deeper insights such as incremental reach and store-level performance.

Midwestern grocery retailer Hy-Vee will be the launch partner and the first in Grocery TV's network to introduce these capabilities to its retail media network.

"Through our partnership with Grocery TV, we are helping brands understand the true impact of their in-store retail media investments," said Kathryn Mazza, Hy-Vee's Chief Marketing Officer and President of RedMedia. "This capability helps brands better understand the impact of their campaigns, allowing them to make more informed decisions and improve their overall retail media performance."

As retailers and brands look to strengthen their retail media strategies, Grocery TV's closed-loop measurement solution offers precise in-store attribution-bringing the simplicity, automation, and performance-driven results of digital advertising into the physical store environment. The solution is available today for retailers and brands ready to elevate their in-store media performance-and gain the insights they need to drive smarter, more impactful campaigns.

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is the leading in-store retail media platform. Over 120 retailers partner with Grocery TV to modernize their stores and drive incremental revenue, while creating a more engaging and informative shopping experience. Grocery TV handles the complexities of operating an in-store media network so retailers can focus on what they do best-serving their customers. Reaching 1 in 4 Americans across 6,000 stores, Grocery TV connects brands with real shoppers where 90% of purchases take place. For more information, visit .

For press inquiries, please contact:

Ashley Nickell

[email protected]

SOURCE Grocery TV