Pulses 25: The Most Pivotal Event In The Global Pulse Industry To Be Held In Singapore On 20-22 May 2025

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2025 - The Global Pulse Confederation (GPC) is set to host Pulses 25 , the premier global gathering for the pulses industry, at the Fairmont Hotel, Singapore from 20 to 22 May 2025. Bringing together over 700 key industry players from across the globe, Pulses 25 will offer an unparalleled platform for stakeholders to exchange insights, discover emerging trends, and unlock strategic business opportunities in the fast-evolving global pulse trade.As the peak body representing the global pulses industry, GPC is at the forefront of driving sustainable production, consumption, and trade of pulses. With a membership spanning over 50 countries, GPC partners with global institutions like the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO), advocating for pulses as a key driver of food security, nutrition, and climate-resilient food systems. At Pulses 25, delegates will gain exclusive access to a global network that spans across major pulse-producing nations such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Pakistan, Turkey, the UAE, and the USA. The event is strategically positioned as a gateway to emerging markets and will enable attendees to connect with industry leaders, forge high-value partnerships, and close business deals with global decision makers.Pulses 25 will feature panels led by global experts covering vital industry topics, including price trends, supply dynamics, and demand forecasts. These sessions are designed to empower participants with the critical market intelligence they need to make data-driven decisions. Additionally, the event will showcase cutting-edge innovations in plant-based foods, with key insights from leading food technology ecosystems. Sustainability remains at the heart of Pulses 25, with panels dedicated to climate-resilient agriculture and the role of pulses in sustainable food systems. Attendees will discover how pulses are increasingly being recognised as a solution to food security and environmental challenges, positioning the industry as a leader in the global transition to sustainable agriculture.Delegates can expect to learn from a stellar lineup of speakers, includingBesides these keynote and VIP speakers, attendees will gain firsthand insights from global industry leaders and analysts, covering key categories such as red, green, and brown lentils; kabuli and desi chickpeas; dry peas; mung beans; pigeon peas; urad; white beans; faba beans; lupins; and speckled and color beansas well as discussions on innovation, technology, and contracts. Industry leaders and analysts from countries like India, Turkey, Canada, Kazakhstan, China, Ukraine, the USA, Pakistan, Argentina, Australia, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Venezuela, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Ethiopia, Brazil, and Switzerland will contribute to the discussions.'Pulses 25 is a convergence of ideas, innovation, and opportunity. The event will bring together a diverse group of thought leaders and stakeholders from more than 40 countries across the pulses ecosystem to discuss issues of acute global concern nutrition, sustainability, and equity, said Vijay Iyengar, President, Global Pulses Confederation. Some of the issues that will be highlighted at Pulses 25 will be reducing global greenhouse emissions which is of acute concern to the global community. We aim to not only unlock new trade pathways but also champion the vital role of pulses in building a resilient and inclusive global food system.Pulses 25 is much more than a conference it is a strategic business opportunity for all stakeholders in the pulses value chain. From producers to service providers, this event promises to deliver exceptional networking, insights, and growth opportunities.Pulses 25 will be held on (Tuesday) 20 May from 09:00 - 21:00, (Wednesday) 21 May from 10:00 - 16:45, and (Thursday) 22 May from 10:00 - 19:40 at The Fairmont Hotel.- Registration- Programme- Complete Speaker listHashtag: #Globalpulses #Events #Globalevents #Singapore

Global Pulses Confederation

About Pulses 25 Pulses 25 is organised by the Global Pulse Confederation (GPC) and will serve as a premier platform for industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to engage in insightful discussions, explore emerging trends, and foster global business opportunities within the pulses sector. The conference is aimed at offering valuable networking opportunities, keynote speeches, and panel

discussions, focusing on pulses market insights, innovation, sustainability, and the future of pulses in the global food system

About Global Pulse Confederation The Global Pulse Confederation (GPC, formerly known as CICILS IPTIC) represents all segments of the pulse industry value chain from growers, researchers, logistics suppliers, traders, exporters and importers to government bodies, multilateral organisations, processors, canners and consumers. Its membership includes 20 national associations and over 500 private sector members. GPC is based in Dubai and licensed by the Dubai Multi Commodity Centre (DMCC). It has also been incorporated as non-profit (GPC Inc.) in the United States of America.

