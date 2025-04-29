403
PNC: Condemns Shutting Down Jerusalem Fund, Endowment Offices
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 29 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian National Council of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PNC) warned on Tuesday, of the criminal step taken by the so-called Minister of National Security in the occupation government, Itamar Ben Gvir, in shutting down the offices of the Jerusalem Fund and Endowment.
It considered this action part of a systematic continuation of the policy of Judaization and ongoing ethnic cleansing in the city.
In a press statement, the Council said, "These racist practices come in the context of the fierce attack on our people from organized genocide in the Gaza Strip to attempts to crush the identity of Jerusalem amid international complicity and a disgraceful silence that violates all principles of justice and international law."
It explained that targeting national institutions and attacking holy sites were a prelude to a dangerous project aimed at displacing the remaining Palestinian population and imposing facts on the ground by force. It emphasized that Jerusalem remains Palestinian and the capital of the state, despite the occupation.
The Council called on the international community to break its silence, end the policy of double standards, and take immediate action to deter the occupation and hold it accountable for its crimes against humanity.
For its part, the Jerusalem Governorate considered the racist decision issued by the extremist Ben Gvir an aggressive step that is part of the occupation's systematic policy to undermine the Palestinian presence in the occupied capital.
It clarified that the nature of the work of the Jerusalem Endowment and its Fund is strictly limited to social, humanitarian, and charitable activities, and has no relation to any political activity. Their goal is to support the steadfastness of the people of Jerusalem and to enable them to live with dignity in the face of daily restrictions and ongoing violations by the occupation.
It added, "Such blatant attacks would not have continued and escalated were it not for the international silence on all the serious violations committed by Israel, the 'occupying power,' against all international norms and treaties that guarantee freedom of civil and humanitarian work."
The Governorate considered this step part of the open war waged by the occupation against Jerusalem institutions, which form a fundamental line of defense in the battle for survival and steadfastness in the city.
The Jerusalem Governorate affirmed its condemnation of this unjust decision and called on the international community through all its bodies to take immediate action to stop these violations and to protect Jerusalem's institutions and residents from the occupation's escalating and racist measures.
The Jerusalem Endowment Fund is an independent, non-profit institution established with the goal of supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in Jerusalem and working to promote development in the city, according to the Fund's Facebook page. (end)
