403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky ally claims ‘no elections are being prepared’
(MENAFN) A senior Ukrainian lawmaker has dismissed reports that President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing for an early national election, despite speculation about a potential snap vote. The claims, made by The Economist, suggested that Zelensky may seek a second term soon, potentially after a ceasefire with Russia, in order to catch the opposition off guard. The Ukrainian leader's term officially expired in May of last year, but he has refused to hold elections, citing ongoing martial law.
David Arakhamia, head of Zelensky’s Servant of the People faction in parliament, firmly rejected the reports, stating that no elections are being planned. He clarified that all parliamentary parties have agreed that elections should take place six months after the martial law is lifted. He emphasized that this position has remained unchanged.
In line with Ukrainian law, parliamentary elections should be held within 60 days of martial law ending, and presidential elections are required within 90 days. With martial law set to expire on May 8, Ukraine's parliament must decide whether to extend it before May 5.
Oleg Didenko, head of Ukraine's Central Election Commission, also noted that the current timeline is insufficient for proper election preparations, and the country would need to amend its electoral laws before proceeding with a vote.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed placing Ukraine under a temporary UN-led administration to organize new elections, arguing it would restore constitutional legitimacy. Meanwhile, Arakhamia's remarks came after a statement from Steve Witkoff, former US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, who suggested Ukraine had agreed in principle to hold elections, although a timeline had not been confirmed.
David Arakhamia, head of Zelensky’s Servant of the People faction in parliament, firmly rejected the reports, stating that no elections are being planned. He clarified that all parliamentary parties have agreed that elections should take place six months after the martial law is lifted. He emphasized that this position has remained unchanged.
In line with Ukrainian law, parliamentary elections should be held within 60 days of martial law ending, and presidential elections are required within 90 days. With martial law set to expire on May 8, Ukraine's parliament must decide whether to extend it before May 5.
Oleg Didenko, head of Ukraine's Central Election Commission, also noted that the current timeline is insufficient for proper election preparations, and the country would need to amend its electoral laws before proceeding with a vote.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed placing Ukraine under a temporary UN-led administration to organize new elections, arguing it would restore constitutional legitimacy. Meanwhile, Arakhamia's remarks came after a statement from Steve Witkoff, former US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, who suggested Ukraine had agreed in principle to hold elections, although a timeline had not been confirmed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment