Pinoy Comedy Mixtape Comes To Dubai For A Night Of Non-Stop Laughter!

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Get ready, Dubai! The stage is set for an unforgettable night of laughter. Pinoy Comedy Mixtape, the second edition of Comedy Mixtape lands in the city, bringing together some of the funniest Filipino comedians for one epic night of stand-up, stories, and pure Pinoy humor.

This special edition of Pinoy Comedy Mixtape is an initiative by Midas Events, Eva Live, and DXB Live that celebrates the rich, relatable, and riotously funny storytelling that only Filipino comedians can deliver, featuring a lineup of top talents guaranteed to have you rolling in the aisles.

The event scheduled at Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday, 29th June has an exciting line-up of International Kabayan Stars such as K Brosas, Alex Calleja, Giselle Sanchez, Tuesday Vargas, Imah Dumagay, and Ethel Booba, each bringing their unique style and perspective.

The mix of performers ensures something for everyone-whether you love quick-witted one-liners, character-driven skits, or raw, real-life anecdotes. Each act is designed to make you feel at home while celebrating the shared experiences that connect Filipinos around the world.

The Pinoy Edition pays homage to the vibrant humor that defines the Filipino spirit-witty, heartfelt, and universally relatable. Whether it's family antics, OFW life, cultural quirks, or everyday misadventures, this comedy night will strike a chord with anyone who knows what it means to be Pinoy, whether you're living in the Philippines or abroad.

Whether you're a proud kabayan or just a fan of great comedy, this show promises to bring the barkadahan vibes, hilarious observations, and all the quirks of Pinoy life to the spotlight. This event is an opportunity to come together, laugh together, and reconnect with the familiar joys and inside jokes that make Filipino humour so special.



When- Sunday, 29th June, 2025

Where- Zabeel Hall 2, Dubai, World Trade Centre

Time- Gates open at 18:00, show starts at 19:00 Age Limit- 21+