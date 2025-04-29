403
China proposes to assist in defusing India-Pakistan tensions
(MENAFN) China has urged for an impartial investigation into the deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, calling on both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and seek peaceful de-escalation. In a phone conversation on Sunday with Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized that conflict between the two nations would not benefit either side and would harm regional stability.
Wang reiterated China’s support for Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism, noting that it is a shared global responsibility. Meanwhile, Iran has also expressed its willingness to mediate, with Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi offering to help resolve the tensions, citing the long-standing ties between the two South Asian nations. Saudi Arabia, which hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the attack, has also intervened, with Prince Faisal bin Farhan holding discussions with both Indian and Pakistani foreign ministers to ease the situation.
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after last week’s attack in Kashmir, straining their already delicate relationship. India responded quickly, expelling Pakistani diplomats, closing its land border, and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, which governs shared river systems between the countries. In turn, Pakistan retaliated by suspending key bilateral agreements and closing its airspace to Indian carriers.
As part of reciprocal measures, both countries set deadlines for their citizens to return home, with exceptions for Pakistani Hindus on long-term visas in India. On Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Modi pledged to take severe action against those responsible for the attack, promising the "harshest response" to the perpetrators.
Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, in an interview on Saturday, denied Pakistan’s involvement in the attack, reiterating that his country is the main victim of terrorism in the region, not the instigator.
