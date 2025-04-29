403
Senior Pakistani official issues threat to India with nukes
(MENAFN) Pakistani Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has issued a stark warning to India, threatening the use of nuclear weapons amid heightened tensions following a deadly terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that left 26 tourists dead. Speaking on national television, Abbasi declared that Pakistan's arsenal of 130 nuclear warheads and various missile systems are not merely symbolic. He emphasized, “All of our ballistic missiles are aimed at you,” adding that the weapons' locations remain undisclosed.
His comments were in response to India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, a long-standing water-sharing agreement between the two countries. Abbasi warned that if India blocks Pakistan’s water supply, it would be viewed as a declaration of war.
India, for its part, said the treaty’s suspension will remain until Pakistan verifiably ends its support for cross-border terrorism. The treaty, in place since 1960, has withstood numerous conflicts but has now been suspended for the first time in history.
Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors worsened following an attack in Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley, where gunmen killed 25 Indian nationals and one tourist from Nepal. India blamed Pakistan for aiding terrorist infiltrations in the region — a charge Pakistan denies. The Resistance Front, reportedly linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility, and two suspects are believed to be Pakistani nationals.
India has since expelled Pakistani diplomats, shut down its land border with Pakistan, and launched counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir. In return, Pakistan mirrored these steps and accused India of oppressing the Muslim-majority region.
Tensions have also flared along the Line of Control (LoC), where Indian and Pakistani forces have exchanged fire for several nights. Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned in an interview that the situation could spiral into full-scale war with catastrophic consequences, alleging that India might have orchestrated the attack for political gain.
