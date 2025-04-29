403
Over 65,000 Children Suffer from Acute Malnutrition in Gaza
(MENAFN) On Monday, the Gaza Government Media Office accused Israel of worsening the suffering of Palestinian children through what it described as an ongoing campaign of genocide and a continued blockade. This, the office reported, has triggered a severe spike in malnutrition, affecting over 65,000 hospitalized children out of 1.1 million people facing hunger daily.
Israel is “using starvation and thirst as systematic weapons of war against civilians, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” the office stated.
The statement further warned that “the continuous closure of border crossings has caused a catastrophic deterioration in health conditions, especially among children and infants.”
Blaming Israel entirely for the deepening crisis, the office said the country is “endangering the lives of hundreds of thousands of children, women and elderly people due to the lack of food, medicine and clean water.”
The office called for all Gaza border crossings to be reopened immediately and without conditions to facilitate the urgent delivery of aid, nutritional support, and medical resources, especially for young children and critically ill patients, “to save lives and halt the catastrophic humanitarian collapse.”
Since March 2, Israel has kept Gaza’s main crossings closed, blocking access to essential food, healthcare supplies, and humanitarian assistance. Human rights organizations say this has led to a dramatic decline in living conditions in the territory.
The Israeli military resumed its offensive in Gaza on March 18, effectively ending a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal that had been in place since January 19.
Since the onset of the conflict in October 2023, more than 52,300 Palestinians—most of them women and children—have been killed in Gaza under sustained Israeli attacks.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide case before the International Court of Justice over its military campaign in the enclave.
