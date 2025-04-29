403
Terrorist attack takes place in Kashmir, India
(MENAFN) A terrorist attack in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region has left at least 25 people dead and 20 others injured. The attack took place in Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist destination about 6 km from Pahalgam, when gunmen armed with M4 carbines and AK-47 rifles opened fire on tourists enjoying picnics and pony rides.
Among the dead, 24 were Indian tourists from various states, and a citizen from Nepal was also among the fatalities. The injured tourists come from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. The last major attack on tourists in Kashmir occurred in June 2024, when a terrorist strike caused a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims to fall into a gorge, killing nine and injuring 33.
The Resistance Front, a militant group linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack. In response, Jammu and Kashmir is observing a complete shutdown in protest, marking the first such demonstration in 35 years.
Indian authorities, including police, Army, and paramilitary forces, quickly responded to evacuate tourists and launch a search for the attackers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incident, assuring that those responsible would face justice, and reiterated India's unshakable resolve to combat terrorism.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh further assured the nation that every step would be taken to track down the perpetrators, and those behind the scenes would also face repercussions.
Victims' accounts reveal the brutality of the attack. Pallavi Rao, whose husband was killed in front of her, was told by one of the attackers to survive and relay the message of the attack to Modi. The Jagdale family, also vacationing in the region, saw two members shot after being accused of supporting Modi. A newlywed Navy officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, was killed when he denied being Muslim. Other victims, like Shubham Dwivedi and Sushil Nathaniel, were also targeted in the attack, with their families recounting the horror and chaos.
