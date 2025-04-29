Bein Extends Deal In MENA And Asia To Broadcast UEFA Club Competitions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: beIN Media Group (beIN) and UC3, the UEFA-ECA joint venture, have extended their long-standing media rights agreement, ensuring beIN Sports, the network's flagship sports channel, will continue to broadcast European football's premier club competitions live and exclusive across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia until 2027.

The partnership between the leading global sports broadcaster and UEFA Club competitions dates back to 2012/13. As part of the extension, beIN will broadcast the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women's Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Conference League across 33 markets for a further three years, until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The revamped format debuted this year across all three men's competitions featuring 36-team leagues rather than group stages bringing 20% more matches to beIN subscribers in23 countries across the MENA region and 10 countries in Asia. The new format for the UEFA Women's Champions League, featuring 18-team leagues, will begin in the 2025/26 season.

CEO of beIN MENA Mohammed Al-Subaie, said:“With UEFA's new competition format living up to its promise and producing huge matches from match day one, we are delighted that beIN will continue to bring this new era to our subscribers in MENA and Asia. beIN has been home to elite European club football for more than a decade now, providing award-winning coverage of every game, insights from a wide range of world-class analysts and experts, and exclusive interviews with the most influential figures in the game. We are proud of our partnership with UC3 and to extend it once again is testament to our position as the global home of football.”

This year's competitions are edging closer towards their respective finals, with the UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg ties between Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain as well as Barcelona and Inter Milan taking place on April 29 and 30. This will be followed by the UEFA Europa League semi-finals of Athletic Club vs Man United and Tottenham vs Bodø/Glimt, in addition to the UEFA Conference League semis which see Real Betis take on Fiorentina, as well as Djurgården and Chelsea on May 1.

As with this year, beIN will retain the exclusive rights to all matches across the MENA and Asia regions, broadcasting games simultaneously across its beIN SPORTS bouquet until the end of the 2027 season.

The exclusive deal covers the following countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen, Iraq, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia, with expanded coverage to bring back the UEFA Club Competitions on beIN in Indonesia and the Philippines.