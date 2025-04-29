Inaugural Pearl Island Women's Padel Championship Wraps Up On A High Note

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The inaugural edition of The Pearl Island Women's Padel Championship 2025 concluded with remarkable success, attracting a strong turnout from residents and visitors alike. The event brought together eight women's teams of diverse backgrounds and age groups, competing passionately at the Padel Court in Fanar Fayrouz, The Pearl Island.

The Championship, held from April 20 to April 24, featured five days of fierce competition, highlighting the exceptional skills and competitive drive of the players.

The event was further elevated by an energetic atmosphere, with enthusiastic crowds and a variety of celebratory activities enhancing the overall experience. At the conclusion of the Championship, Team Femme Force was crowned champion following an outstanding performance in the final match, while Team Veronica & Bruna secured second place, and Team Pearlerz claimed third.

The closing ceremony, attended by both officials and the public, saw the distribution of trophies and awards, recognizing the achievements and sportsmanship of all participating teams.

The United Development Company (UDC) expressed its pride in the successful debut of the Championship, reaffirming its commitment to supporting women's sports and developing the event into an annual highlight on The Pearl Island's sports calendar.

This initiative aligns with UDC's broader vision to foster an active, healthy lifestyle and to further establish Pearl Island as a premier destination for sports, leisure, and quality living experiences.

The Pearl Island Women's Padel Championship marks an important step towards empowering women in sports, encouraging community engagement, and promoting a vibrant sports culture within a dynamic and inclusive environment.