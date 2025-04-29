403
Russia, Somalia vow security collaboration
(MENAFN) Russia and Somalia have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in areas including security, politics, trade, and economics, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday. The announcement followed discussions between Russia’s special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, and Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiki during Bogdanov’s official visit to the East African nation. He was also received by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
Talks focused on international and regional issues, especially in light of Somalia’s upcoming term on the UN Security Council in 2025–2026. Both sides emphasized the importance of joint efforts to promote peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, with a particular focus on eliminating terrorist threats in the region.
They also reviewed progress on a bilateral consultation memorandum signed in May 2023 and discussed plans to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Somalia on September 11.
Somalia remains plagued by ongoing security threats from Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked militant group that has targeted civilians and officials for over a decade. The Somali government, backed by African Union forces and other international allies, continues military campaigns to push back the insurgents and stabilize the country.
Following a recent bomb attack on President Mohamud’s convoy in Mogadishu, Somali authorities have stepped up their counterterrorism efforts. Just a week prior, Al-Shabaab fighters attacked a hotel in Beledweyne, where officials had gathered to coordinate operations against the group.
Shortly after Bogdanov’s visit, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre announced a cabinet reshuffle, appointing Foreign Minister Fiki as the new defense minister.
