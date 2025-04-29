Intrinseque Health Announces Plans To Establish State-Of-The-Art GMP-Certified Warehouse In Melaka, Malaysia.

Intrinseque Health announces plans to establish a GMP-certified warehouse in Melaka, Malaysia, reinforcing its global clinical supply chain expansion strategy.

MELAKA, MALAYSIA, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As part of its continued commitment to enhancing the talent pool in Melaka and strengthening its service offerings, Intrinseque Health , a leading global clinical supply chain solutions provider, is proud to announce its plans to establish a new GMP-certified warehouse facility in Melaka, Malaysia. This strategic investment of over USD 10 million underscores Intrinseque Health's ongoing commitment to expanding its global operations and delivering best-in-class clinical supply chain solutions to the clinical trials industry.

The new state-of-the-art facility is being purpose-built to meet the stringent requirements for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) storage, offering a secure, controlled, and compliant environment for a wide range of clinical and commercial products. Designed to support the growing demands of pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare partners, the warehouse will incorporate advanced technologies, environmental monitoring systems, and scalable capacity to ensure optimal product integrity.

"Establishing this GMP-certified warehouse marks a critical step in our strategic growth plan," said Nitin Jain , President & CEO, Intrinseque Health.

"It not only strengthens our operational capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region but also enhances our ability to deliver reliable, compliant, and efficient clinical supply chain services, such as storage, labeling, printing, and inventory management, to our clients globally," Mr. Jain added.

Strategically situated in Melaka, the new warehouse will provide seamless access to key logistics hubs across Southeast Asia, enabling faster distribution and enhanced service agility. With scalability built into the design, Intrinseque Health has plans for further expansion at the site to accommodate the growing needs of the pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare industries.

The addition of this warehouse aligns with the increasing global demand for specialized GMP storage solutions, driven by the rise of complex biologics, personalized medicine, and expanding clinical research activities. Intrinseque Health's new facility stands ready to support these evolving market requirements with world-class infrastructure and a steadfast focus on quality.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485, ISO 9001 & GDPMDS certified global clinical development support organisation, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. Intrinseque Health has expanded its presence worldwide with offices present in countries including the United States (Delaware), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), China (Beijing), Taiwan (Taipei), South Korea (Seoul), India (Delhi), Malaysia and Singapore. Being managed by drug development professionals with over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque Health knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class, comprehensive and robust solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs. import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients and utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should be available at sites at all times, because nothing is more important than the value of a patient's life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions.

