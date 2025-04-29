Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Calls U.S. Strikes on Yemen "War Crimes"

2025-04-29 03:19:33
(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly rebuked the U.S. airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and Saada province on Monday, which included an attack on a facility housing African migrants.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei expressed outrage over the bombings that occurred on Sunday, which resulted in at least 78 fatalities, including 68 African migrants detained at a center in Saada, along with numerous injuries.

Baghaei condemned the U.S. airstrikes targeting civilian areas, essential infrastructure, and residential homes in various regions of Yemen, labeling them as "war crimes," "which have killed hundreds of innocent people."

He also denounced the United Nations and global human rights organizations for their "silence and indifference towards this flagrant law-breaking and the frequent violations of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Furthermore, Baghaei urged Islamic nations to take decisive measures to halt the ongoing violence against Yemen’s Muslim population and to address what he described as Israel's "genocide" in Gaza and the West Bank.

