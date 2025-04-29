Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kharge, Rahul Ask PM For Special Parliament Session To Discuss Pahalgam Attack

2025-04-29 03:13:17
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and demonstrate a collective resolve.

Several opposition MPs have made a similar demand to the government in the wake of the dastardly attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed last week, leaving the nation grief-stricken and outraged.

India has cited“cross-border linkages” to the horrific incident and promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

In the letter to the prime minister, Kharge said,“At this moment, when unity and solidarity is essential, the opposition believes that it is important to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament at the earliest.

“This will be a powerful demonstration of our collective resolve and willpower to deal with the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on innocent citizens on April 22. It is our fond hope that the session will be accordingly convened,” the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha added.

Read Also Ahmedabad Man's Video Of Zipline Ride In Pahalgam Captures Terror Attack J&K On Edge After Pahalgam Attack

Rahul Gandhi too wrote a letter to Modi with the same request and said the Pahalgam tragedy has outraged every Indian.

“At this critical time, India must show that we will always stand together against terrorism. The Opposition believes that a special session of both Houses of Parliament should be convened, where the representatives of the people can show their unity and determination.”

“We request that such a special session be convened at the earliest,” he added.

Sharing his letter to the prime minister on X, Gandhi said,“At this critical time, India must show that we always stand together against terrorism.”

