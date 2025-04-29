Georgetown Students Bridge Cultures, Communities With Hands-On Learning In India

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ten Georgetown University students from campuses in the United States and Qatar recently came together in India for an immersive research experience as part of the interdisciplinary course Indian Ocean Research Colloquium. Taught simultaneously across continents, the two-semester-long course explores the cultural, historical, and social dynamics of the Indian Ocean world through the combined lenses of history, literature, and anthropology.

Students enrolled in the jointly offered course furthered their learning by spending a week in Goa and Kerala. Accompanied by their professors, they visited sites of religious, cultural, and historical importance.“From a 12th century synagogue in Kochi to grand historic mansions that are testament to the wealth and power of the Portuguese empire in Goa, the students witnessed a huge swathe of the past,” shared Professor Chakravarti, adding:“At the same time it was important that the students understand that India is a complex modern nation.”

Meetings with artists, academics, archivists and publishers gave students a glimpse of the cultural and intellectual life of contemporary Goa.“During our visit to the Goa Central Library, I spoke with a researcher at the National Institute of Oceanography, the central focus of my research project, allowing me to understand the state of science and scientific education today,” said DC campus student Jyotsna Venkatesh“Now, when conducting my research on the geopolitics of science in the Indian Ocean, I have a strong understanding of what investments in science look like at a local level in contemporary India.”

Culture and Politics major Manha Siddiqui took the first course while studying on the DC campus in the Fall, furthering her study of the region, while still remaining connected to her classmates in Doha. She enrolled for the second semester in Doha.“The opportunity to learn from three different professors motivated me to join the course,” she said.

For other students, the first time they met in person was in India.“Although we had been in classroom discussions together, we didn't really know each other,” Cindrella Pant (GU-Q'27) shared.“We talked about how we were surprised by the personalities of the others when we got to know each other. That didn't translate through the screens.”

Russell Niglo Adzedu (GU-Q'25) spent his time exploring the complex history of this coastal region for his paper on how a group of Indians of African descent, the Siddi, are portrayed on film. His travel journal discusses the erasure of black history in tourist sites, including Kerala's Jewish Quarter, and Portuguese mansions in Goa.“I found that the way these cities construct their historical narratives often exclude key contributors to their formation-including enslaved people,” he noted.

“I took the course because I am minoring in Indian Ocean Studies, and am really interested in South Asia in particular,” said Cindrella.“One of the observations I made is that there is a lot of hatred towards tourists, who are known for just taking pictures of the beaches and then going away. Goa is very beautiful, but it also has a dark history. My research is on how that is being remembered.”