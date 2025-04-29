403
Russia-Ukraine temporary ceasefire possibly to ‘return peace to Europe’
(MENAFN) A temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine scheduled for next month could mark a turning point toward peace in Europe, according to Pierre de Gaulle, grandson of former French President Charles de Gaulle. In an interview with RT on Monday, he praised the symbolic nature of the May 8–10 truce, which coincides with Russia’s 80th anniversary celebrations of its World War II victory on May 9.
“Russia is a peaceful nation that does not seek war,” de Gaulle said, describing the ceasefire as a powerful gesture of goodwill. He expressed hope that the pause in fighting could lead to lasting peace in Ukraine and across Europe, adding that he wished France had taken a more active role in fostering such an outcome.
De Gaulle criticized the current French government, saying it was acting “against common sense and reason,” and expressed a desire to revive the historical Franco-Russian friendship that his grandfather once championed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in announcing the ceasefire, called on Ukraine to honor the truce, warning that Russian forces would respond firmly to any breaches. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed the offer as “manipulative” and instead proposed a broader 30-day ceasefire.
Moscow has accused Kiev of violating previous truces, including a U.S.-brokered 30-day “energy truce” and a 30-hour Easter ceasefire. Putin has maintained that lasting peace will only be possible if Ukraine ends its mobilization efforts and Western nations stop supplying it with weapons.
