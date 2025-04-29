403
Trump adviser states Russians ‘not our enemy’
(MENAFN) David Sacks, a White House adviser on cryptocurrency and AI linked to U.S. President Donald Trump, has argued that it is wrong to view Russia as America’s enemy and that the U.S. should not be supporting Ukraine in killing Russians. In a post on Sunday, Sacks challenged the common narrative that Ukraine is defending the West, saying, “Russians are not our enemy. We shouldn’t be helping to kill them.”
Sacks has previously criticized ongoing American support for Ukraine, claiming it risks turning the conflict with Russia into a “forever war.”
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, in a recent interview with conservative journalist Ben Shapiro, reiterated his belief that Ukraine is protecting the West by fighting Russia. He urged Washington to keep supplying weapons, portraying the U.S. as a partner in repelling a common adversary.
Zelensky equated modern Russia’s ambitions with those of the former Soviet Union and described the U.S. as Moscow’s main geopolitical rival. He also warned that pushing Ukraine too hard diplomatically could lead to a backlash from Ukrainians.
Meanwhile, President Trump has accused Zelensky of undermining U.S.-led peace efforts by dismissing proposals aimed at resolving the conflict. Following a recent meeting with Zelensky at Pope Francis’ funeral, Trump said the Ukrainian leader once again called for more American weapons, as he has for years.
In a related development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told CBS that Moscow still seeks constructive ties with Washington, based on mutual respect and a balanced approach to interests.
