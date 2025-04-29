403
Trump describes US press as ‘compromised and corrupt’
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on mainstream American media, labeling it “compromised and corrupt” and accusing major outlets of deliberately releasing misleading polls to downplay his public support.
The criticism followed the release of surveys by The New York Times and ABC/Washington Post, which indicated record-low approval ratings for Trump as he nears the 100-day mark of his second term. In a post on Truth Social Monday, Trump accused the media of rigging polls and spreading false narratives. “We don’t have a Free and Fair ‘Press’ in this Country anymore,” he wrote. “It is COMPROMISED AND CORRUPT. SAD.”
Trump pointed to veteran pollster John McLaughlin—often referred to as “Trump’s pollster”—who dismissed the recent polls as intentionally biased. McLaughlin later reposted Trump’s message on X (formerly Twitter), further questioning the credibility of the polling methods used.
Trump specifically criticized the New York Times for including only 37% of Trump 2024 voters in their survey sample, and the ABC/Washington Post for including just 34%, claiming these numbers were artificially low to generate negative headlines.
He went on to call for investigations into these media organizations and their pollsters, including those at Fox News, whose recent poll showed Trump’s job approval at 44%. Trump labeled them “Negative Criminals” and accused them of losing credibility every time their predictions fail to match his electoral outcomes.
Further, he claimed the media suffers from “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” writing that they relentlessly publish negative stories about him regardless of his performance. He concluded by calling them “the enemy of the people.”
