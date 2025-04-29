HR Path Expands Presence With The Acquisition Of Smahrt Consulting AG In Switzerland, Experts In HR-IT Consulting, Implementation And Outsourcing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a presence in 28 countries and a team of over 2,500 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Specializing in advisory, implementation, and operational services, HR Path delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance efficiency and foster growth. Since its founding in 2001, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to transform HR practices globally.

Founded in 2007, smahrt has built a strong reputation for delivering high quality project with the solutions of SAP HCM, SAP SuccessFactors and suitable add-ons from third-party providers or smahrt's own development. However, not only the depth solution expertise makes smahrt outstanding, but also the excellent know-how in integrating peripheral systems. This enables the HR department to focus on its core tasks and handle administrative tasks digitally and efficiently.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone for HR Path, solidifying its position as a leader in the HR industry and expanding its presence in Switzerland. smahrt's specialized focus on HR-IT perfectly complements HR Path's vision of driving organizational growth and excellence through strategic HR solutions.

According to Ato Anderson, Partner at HR Path , this move is "not just a strategic expansion, it's a people-focused evolution." He continues, "With smahrt joining HR Path, we are establishing a new powerhouse in the Swiss HR-IT landscape, combining depth of experience with a shared commitment to excellence. Together, we are expanding our service offering while unlocking exciting new opportunities for our clients and our people. This marks the beginning of a new chapter where innovation, impact, and growth will shape the future of HR in the region."

PDF:

Logo:

CONTACT: Fabienne LATOUR - [email protected]