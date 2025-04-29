Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transaction In Own Shares


2025-04-29 02:15:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
29 April 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 28 April 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 45,140
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 371.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 376.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 373.416537


Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 310,433 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,435,374 have voting rights and 2,912,429 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 373.416537 45,140


Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
233 376.00 08:25:05 LSE
180 375.00 08:45:09 LSE
112 375.00 08:45:09 LSE
193 375.00 08:45:09 LSE
122 375.00 08:45:09 LSE
331 374.50 08:45:09 LSE
1 374.50 08:45:13 LSE
330 374.50 08:45:13 LSE
1 374.50 08:49:58 LSE
330 374.50 08:49:58 LSE
1 374.50 08:56:41 LSE
1 374.50 08:59:52 LSE
329 374.50 09:07:02 LSE
239 374.50 09:07:02 LSE
92 374.50 09:07:02 LSE
331 374.50 09:07:03 LSE
182 374.50 09:07:03 LSE
149 374.50 09:07:03 LSE
331 374.50 09:07:05 LSE
139 374.50 09:07:05 LSE
30 374.50 09:07:08 LSE
162 374.50 09:07:16 LSE
331 374.50 09:07:16 LSE
4,507 374.50 09:07:16 LSE
239 374.50 09:07:16 LSE
331 374.50 09:08:46 LSE
471 375.50 09:11:33 LSE
258 375.00 09:13:06 LSE
282 374.50 09:13:09 LSE
49 374.50 09:13:09 LSE
80 374.50 09:13:48 LSE
251 374.50 09:13:48 LSE
542 375.00 09:37:34 LSE
331 374.50 09:39:09 LSE
331 374.50 09:41:09 LSE
331 374.50 09:51:17 LSE
331 374.50 09:51:17 LSE
291 374.50 09:51:17 LSE
289 374.50 09:51:17 LSE
689 372.50 13:37:19 LSE
1 371.50 13:49:47 LSE
574 372.50 14:47:09 LSE
780 373.50 14:48:16 LSE
786 373.50 14:48:16 LSE
786 373.00 14:49:30 LSE
392 373.00 14:49:30 LSE
392 373.00 14:49:31 LSE
331 373.00 15:00:11 LSE
189 373.00 15:00:11 LSE
528 373.00 15:00:11 LSE
331 373.00 15:00:28 LSE
331 373.00 15:03:02 LSE
3 373.00 15:03:13 LSE
1,489 373.50 15:13:13 LSE
2,555 373.50 15:13:14 LSE
1,725 373.50 15:13:14 LSE
331 373.50 15:13:14 LSE
331 373.50 15:13:14 LSE
331 373.50 15:13:14 LSE
331 373.50 15:13:14 LSE
331 373.50 15:13:14 LSE
1,580 373.50 15:13:15 LSE
630 373.50 15:14:11 LSE
708 374.50 15:41:20 LSE
436 374.50 15:41:20 LSE
282 374.50 15:41:20 LSE
238 374.50 15:41:20 LSE
728 373.50 15:49:03 LSE
263 373.50 15:53:02 LSE
331 373.00 15:53:02 LSE
331 373.00 15:53:02 LSE
63 373.00 15:53:02 LSE
268 373.00 15:53:02 LSE
3 373.00 15:55:00 LSE
328 373.00 15:59:00 LSE
331 373.00 15:59:00 LSE
54 373.00 15:59:00 LSE
3,189 373.00 15:59:00 LSE
102 373.00 15:59:00 LSE
382 371.00 16:13:10 LSE
328 371.00 16:15:52 LSE
3 371.00 16:15:52 LSE
331 371.00 16:15:52 LSE
261 371.00 16:15:52 LSE
70 371.00 16:15:52 LSE
123 371.50 16:19:09 LSE
152 371.50 16:19:09 LSE
179 371.50 16:19:09 LSE
93 372.00 16:21:22 LSE
177 372.00 16:21:23 LSE
154 372.00 16:21:23 LSE
331 372.00 16:21:23 LSE
192 372.00 16:21:24 LSE
139 372.00 16:21:24 LSE
199 372.00 16:22:26 LSE
62 372.00 16:22:26 LSE
70 372.00 16:22:26 LSE
241 372.00 16:22:26 LSE
75 372.00 16:23:00 LSE
256 372.00 16:23:00 LSE
166 372.00 16:24:00 LSE
61 372.00 16:24:00 LSE
104 372.00 16:24:00 LSE
237 372.00 16:25:01 LSE
94 372.00 16:25:01 LSE
331 372.00 16:25:01 LSE
116 372.00 16:25:09 LSE
215 372.00 16:25:09 LSE
331 372.00 16:25:52 LSE
58 372.00 16:26:00 LSE
273 372.00 16:26:00 LSE
57 372.00 16:28:31 LSE
274 372.00 16:28:31 LSE
331 372.00 16:28:31 LSE
66 372.00 16:28:31 LSE
75 372.00 16:28:38 LSE
190 372.00 16:28:38 LSE
331 372.00 16:28:54 LSE
331 372.00 16:28:54 LSE
331 372.00 16:28:54 LSE
331 372.00 16:28:54 LSE
76 372.00 16:28:54 LSE
72 372.00 16:28:54 LSE
74 372.00 16:28:54 LSE
1 372.00 16:29:16 LSE
330 372.00 16:29:16 LSE


For further information please contact:
Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


MENAFN29042025004107003653ID1109484271

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search