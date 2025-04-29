(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

29 April 2025 Transaction in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 28 April 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 45,140 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 371.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 376.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 373.416537





Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 310,433 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,435,374 have voting rights and 2,912,429 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 373.416537 45,140





Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 233 376.00 08:25:05 LSE 180 375.00 08:45:09 LSE 112 375.00 08:45:09 LSE 193 375.00 08:45:09 LSE 122 375.00 08:45:09 LSE 331 374.50 08:45:09 LSE 1 374.50 08:45:13 LSE 330 374.50 08:45:13 LSE 1 374.50 08:49:58 LSE 330 374.50 08:49:58 LSE 1 374.50 08:56:41 LSE 1 374.50 08:59:52 LSE 329 374.50 09:07:02 LSE 239 374.50 09:07:02 LSE 92 374.50 09:07:02 LSE 331 374.50 09:07:03 LSE 182 374.50 09:07:03 LSE 149 374.50 09:07:03 LSE 331 374.50 09:07:05 LSE 139 374.50 09:07:05 LSE 30 374.50 09:07:08 LSE 162 374.50 09:07:16 LSE 331 374.50 09:07:16 LSE 4,507 374.50 09:07:16 LSE 239 374.50 09:07:16 LSE 331 374.50 09:08:46 LSE 471 375.50 09:11:33 LSE 258 375.00 09:13:06 LSE 282 374.50 09:13:09 LSE 49 374.50 09:13:09 LSE 80 374.50 09:13:48 LSE 251 374.50 09:13:48 LSE 542 375.00 09:37:34 LSE 331 374.50 09:39:09 LSE 331 374.50 09:41:09 LSE 331 374.50 09:51:17 LSE 331 374.50 09:51:17 LSE 291 374.50 09:51:17 LSE 289 374.50 09:51:17 LSE 689 372.50 13:37:19 LSE 1 371.50 13:49:47 LSE 574 372.50 14:47:09 LSE 780 373.50 14:48:16 LSE 786 373.50 14:48:16 LSE 786 373.00 14:49:30 LSE 392 373.00 14:49:30 LSE 392 373.00 14:49:31 LSE 331 373.00 15:00:11 LSE 189 373.00 15:00:11 LSE 528 373.00 15:00:11 LSE 331 373.00 15:00:28 LSE 331 373.00 15:03:02 LSE 3 373.00 15:03:13 LSE 1,489 373.50 15:13:13 LSE 2,555 373.50 15:13:14 LSE 1,725 373.50 15:13:14 LSE 331 373.50 15:13:14 LSE 331 373.50 15:13:14 LSE 331 373.50 15:13:14 LSE 331 373.50 15:13:14 LSE 331 373.50 15:13:14 LSE 1,580 373.50 15:13:15 LSE 630 373.50 15:14:11 LSE 708 374.50 15:41:20 LSE 436 374.50 15:41:20 LSE 282 374.50 15:41:20 LSE 238 374.50 15:41:20 LSE 728 373.50 15:49:03 LSE 263 373.50 15:53:02 LSE 331 373.00 15:53:02 LSE 331 373.00 15:53:02 LSE 63 373.00 15:53:02 LSE 268 373.00 15:53:02 LSE 3 373.00 15:55:00 LSE 328 373.00 15:59:00 LSE 331 373.00 15:59:00 LSE 54 373.00 15:59:00 LSE 3,189 373.00 15:59:00 LSE 102 373.00 15:59:00 LSE 382 371.00 16:13:10 LSE 328 371.00 16:15:52 LSE 3 371.00 16:15:52 LSE 331 371.00 16:15:52 LSE 261 371.00 16:15:52 LSE 70 371.00 16:15:52 LSE 123 371.50 16:19:09 LSE 152 371.50 16:19:09 LSE 179 371.50 16:19:09 LSE 93 372.00 16:21:22 LSE 177 372.00 16:21:23 LSE 154 372.00 16:21:23 LSE 331 372.00 16:21:23 LSE 192 372.00 16:21:24 LSE 139 372.00 16:21:24 LSE 199 372.00 16:22:26 LSE 62 372.00 16:22:26 LSE 70 372.00 16:22:26 LSE 241 372.00 16:22:26 LSE 75 372.00 16:23:00 LSE 256 372.00 16:23:00 LSE 166 372.00 16:24:00 LSE 61 372.00 16:24:00 LSE 104 372.00 16:24:00 LSE 237 372.00 16:25:01 LSE 94 372.00 16:25:01 LSE 331 372.00 16:25:01 LSE 116 372.00 16:25:09 LSE 215 372.00 16:25:09 LSE 331 372.00 16:25:52 LSE 58 372.00 16:26:00 LSE 273 372.00 16:26:00 LSE 57 372.00 16:28:31 LSE 274 372.00 16:28:31 LSE 331 372.00 16:28:31 LSE 66 372.00 16:28:31 LSE 75 372.00 16:28:38 LSE 190 372.00 16:28:38 LSE 331 372.00 16:28:54 LSE 331 372.00 16:28:54 LSE 331 372.00 16:28:54 LSE 331 372.00 16:28:54 LSE 76 372.00 16:28:54 LSE 72 372.00 16:28:54 LSE 74 372.00 16:28:54 LSE 1 372.00 16:29:16 LSE 330 372.00 16:29:16 LSE





