Sonam Kapoor Spends ‘Unexpected Week Off’ With Her ‘Baby Boy’ Vayu

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of how she spent her“unexpected week off” with her son Vayu and no distractions.

Sonam took to her Instagram, where she shared a handful of moments featuring the“beautiful time” she spent with her“baby boy.” The images and videos featured the actress and her son spending time on the swings, in pilates sessions, and at home.

“An unexpected week off with no agenda and what a beautiful time spent with my baby boy. No distractions and just life as it should be. @anandahuja we've made such a little peace of heaven for ourselves. Love you so much. #everydayphenomenal,” she wrote as the caption.

It was in May 2018, when Sonam and Anand got married after years of dating. They welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022.

On April 15, Sonam delivered a sleek look in a monotone attire which made her look absolutely boardroom-ready. Her look was styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam looked extremely elegant in a tailored black double-breasted jacket along with side buttons, and flap pockets on either side. The diva added a belt over the blazer, to enhance the appeal.

She paired the blazer with a white shirt with cuffs visible from the blazer's sleeves. These cuffs were further styled with cufflinks.

Keeping in tune with the Sakura aesthetics, Sonam's makeup included a sculpted base, along with defined eyebrows, neat eyeliner, pink-toned eyeshadow, pink blush, and lipstick. As for hair, Sonam styled them in a sleek center-parted bun.

Sharing the pictures on her IG, the actress wrote,“Namaste Japan! Looking forward to the show tomorrow @dior,” while her sister captioned,“Sakura Season with @sonamkapoor in Kyoto with @dior.”

Talking about Sonam's work commitments, post the actress' maternity leave, she made her acting comeback with the 2023 crime-thriller“Blind."

Up next, Sonam will be seen in the“Battle of Bittora.” It is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel of the same name that shares the love story between two upcoming politicians who despite being in love are contesting elections against each other.

The drama will be produced under the banner of Anil Kapoor Film, in collaboration with Communication Network.