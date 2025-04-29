China Intends To Make Electric Vehicles Leaders In Car Sales By 2035

China aims to make vehicles powered by new energy sources (electric and hybrid cars) the mainstay of total car sales by 2035 by integrating the development of transport infrastructure with renewable energy systems, Azernews reports.

This goal is reflected in a plan issued by the Ministry of Transport of China. According to the plan, by 2035, in addition to personal vehicles, China also aims to achieve the large-scale introduction of trucks powered by new energy sources and establish an environmentally friendly fuel supply system for the transportation industry.

China will continue to promote the use of new energy vehicles, environmentally friendly and low-carbon ships, new energy aircraft, and the low-carbon development of postal and express services to accelerate the green transition of the transportation sector.

It is important to note that China is currently the world leader in the production, sales, and export of eco-friendly vehicles. The country has also invested heavily in building a nationwide network of charging stations, making it one of the most convenient places to own an electric vehicle.

China's ambitious plan also includes incentives to boost electric vehicle adoption, such as tax breaks, subsidies, and support for research and development of advanced battery technologies. This move is expected to not only help reduce carbon emissions but also position China at the forefront of the global electric vehicle market.

Interestingly, the focus on green transportation has spurred innovation in autonomous driving technology, with Chinese companies like Baidu and NIO leading the way in the development of smart, self-driving electric vehicles. The combination of renewable energy and smart transportation is expected to reshape China's transportation landscape in the coming decades.