Iran Says Uranium Enrichment, Sanctions Relief Non-Negotiable Demands In Talks With U.S.

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Apr 29 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, said yesterday that, domestic uranium enrichment and the effective removal of sanctions are Tehran's non-negotiable demands, in the ongoing indirect negotiations with Washington.

He made the remarks at a weekly press conference in Tehran, while elaborating on the country's demands in the Omani-mediated negotiations with the United States, of which three rounds have been held so far, two in the Omani capital, Muscat, on Apr 12 and Apr 26, respectively, and another in Rome on Apr 19.

Baghaei said, the details of any negotiations should be within the framework of the general outlines, already agreed on by the two sides, adding,“Thus, no agreement will be reached unless Iran's desired general framework is taken into account.”

Baghaei stressed that, technical consultations would be held simultaneously at each stage of the negotiations.

He also underscored that,“ending the sanctions effectively is a keyword” and that having access to Iran's“illegally and unjustly” frozen assets is among his country's serious demands in the talks.

Baghaei noted that a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived in Tehran earlier in the day, for technical talks with Iranian experts on a number of topics, including the safeguards issues.– NNN-IRNA