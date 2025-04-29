Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three Kurdish Security Personnel Injured In Unknown Drone Attack In N. Iraq


2025-04-29 12:05:13
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Apr 29 (NNN-NINA) – An unknown drone attack yesterday, wounded three members of the Peshmerga, the military of the Kurdistan Regional Government, in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, a Kurdish security source said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon, when an unidentified booby-trapped drone struck a Peshmerga position, in a village near the town of Amedi in Duhok province, a Peshmerga officer said.

The officer said that, Peshmerga personnel at the site fired at the drone, but it detonated within their position, wounding three security personnel.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, and the Kurdish security authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, the officer added.– NNN-NINA

