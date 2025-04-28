DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Hamilton Health Care System, Inc. D/B/A Vitruvian Health Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Hamilton Health Care System, Inc. d/b/a Vitruvian Health ("Vitruvian Health"). Vitruvian Health learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about July 11, 2024.

About Hamilton Health Care System, Inc. d/b/a Vitruvian Health

Vitruvian Health, formerly known as Hamilton Health Care System, Inc., is a nonprofit organization that oversees a group of related health care entities.

What happened?

On or around July 11, 2024, Nationwide Recovery Service, a third-party collection agency for Vitruvian Health, identified a cybersecurity incident that impacted its systems. An investigation was initiated, revealing that between July 5 and July 11, 2024, sensitive personal information belonging to Vitruvian Health patients may have been accessed and obtained by an unauthorized third party.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:



Names

Social Security Numbers

Addresses

Dates of Birth

Financial Account Information Medical Information

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Vitruvian Health, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Vitruvian Health data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: [email protected]

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

