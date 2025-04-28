Panama's Suntracs Strike Does Not Comply With The Labor Code: Minister Of Labor

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The strike called by organized labor groups against Law 462, which reforms the Social Security Fund (CSS), does not comply with the Labor Code, according to the Minister of Labor and Workforce Development, Jackeline Muñoz. Muñoz added that several companies have requested police protection to operate due to fears of incidents during the strike. “We cannot allow the country to be hijacked by a sector that fails to clearly explain its demands. We must continue working and moving forward,” Muñoz asserted. Another point Muñoz made is that the strikes affect employment opportunities and the country's economy. The head of the Ministry of Trade and Industry called on workers to report to their jobs.

Capac's Position

Previously, the Panamanian Chamber of Construction (Capac) expressed its rejection of the indefinite work stoppage announced by the National Union of Construction and Similar Workers (Suntracs) for Monday, April 28. In a statement, Capac stated that this measure directly harms the country's development and seriously affects the normal development of productive activities in the construction sector. “Its impact is not limited solely to the projects underway, but also impacts thousands of direct and indirect jobs, related activities, and the well-being of entire communities,” the Capac letter detailed.

The construction sector is one of the most dynamic sectors in the Panamanian economy. In 2018 and 2019, the sector contributed 17.8% and 17.4%, respectively, to national production. During the pandemic, construction was affected, contributing 11.1% in 2020; however, it recovered between 2021 and 2022, reaching 12.3% and 13.2% of GDP, respectively. The construction industry reached a total of $1.258 billion, representing a 36.7% increase compared to the figures recorded in 2022, according to data from the National Statistics Institute.

'He who doesn't work, doesn't get paid': Anel Flores on the teachers' strike

The official, Anel Flores, pictured above, emphasized that the Comptroller's Office will act to ensure that public funds are used responsibly and that those who fail to fulfill their obligations, such as going back to work, are not paid.

Inter-American Highway Reopens in Eastern Chiriquí after Protests by Indigenous Groups

Chiriquí: For several hours, the Inter-American Highway at the height of San Félix, Horconcitos, Tolé and Boca Chica , remained closed as a peaceful protest measure by indigenous groups that supported the“indefinite” strike of teachers who are asking for the repeal of Law 462 that reforms the Social Security Fund (CSS). Following discussions with the National Police, traffic was resumed to avoid disrupting free movement. One of the leaders said they expect a high-level dialogue and that today's protest has served as a wake-up call to the government to repeal the law and take into account the demands made by both teachers and indigenous groups.

For their part, teachers gathered at the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Education, without any road closures.