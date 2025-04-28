420 With CNW - How Marijuana Descheduling Or Rescheduling Would Impact The Industry

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The potential shift in how cannabis is classified under federal law is stirring up discussions about the future of the cannabis industry and the possibility of opening up interstate trade. Although many U.S. states have already legalized cannabis for recreational, medical use, or both, it's still illegal at the federal level, which limits the ability to create a unified national market.

Industry actors like Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) now have the task of preparing for both scenarios so that if rescheduling or...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN