Investornewsbreaks Airjoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) Secures $15 Million Private Placement Led By GE Vernova

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRJ) announced it has entered into subscription agreements for a $15 million private placement anchored by GE Vernova and other investors to accelerate commercialization of its AirJoule® system, which extracts pure water from air using low-grade waste heat. The net proceeds will fund pilot deployments of the AirJoule® A1000TM units in 2025. AirJoule and GE Vernova also launched a strategic project to integrate the technology into GE Vernova's product offerings for industrial water production.

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (formerly Montana Technologies Corporation) is the developer of AirJoule ® , an atmospheric water harvesting technology that provides efficient and sustainable air dehumidification and pure water from air. Designed to reduce energy consumption and generate material cost efficiencies, AirJoule ® is being commercialized through a joint venture with GE Vernova and through partnerships with Carrier Global Corporation and BASF.

