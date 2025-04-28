ECA Marks 20 Years: Officials Call For Stronger Competition Policies, Economic Reforms

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) launched its second annual conference on Monday, under the patronage of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, marking two decades since its establishment.

In his opening remarks, Mahmoud Momtaz, Chairperson of the ECA, emphasized that the Authority, founded in 2005, was created to promote free-market competition, remove barriers to investment, and contribute to economic efficiency and improved living standards. Over the past 20 years, he noted, the ECA has evolved into a fully independent and impartial regulator, addressing anti-competitive practices across vital sectors such as healthcare, education, and food.

Momtaz announced that the Authority had successfully achieved 100% of the targets outlined in its 2021–2025 strategy, exceeding its original goals. He also revealed that a new strategy for 2026–2030 will soon be launched, designed to adapt to global economic, geopolitical, and technological changes, strengthen competition policies, and integrate artificial intelligence in line with Egypt's comprehensive development vision.

Egypt's Attorney General, Mohamed Shawky, underscored the ECA's pivotal role in regulating and stabilizing markets, preserving national economic stability, and ensuring citizens' right to a fair trading environment.

Shawky explained that Law No. 3 of 2005, along with its amendments, provides a solid legal framework that empowers the ECA to combat price-fixing, prevent harmful agreements, and monitor mergers that could threaten market competition. He further highlighted the Public Prosecution's support for the Authority, including the establishment of a Specialized Economic Affairs Prosecution Office to investigate economic crimes that jeopardize national economic efficiency.

Reaffirming the commitment to institutional cooperation, Shawky pledged that the Public Prosecution would continue to defend citizens' rights and protect Egypt's economy by rigorously enforcing competition law to strengthen economic security and improve living standards.

Minister of Parliamentary, Legal Affairs, and Political Communication Mahmoud Fawzi emphasized that the 2014 Constitution mandates the protection of competition through Articles 27 and 28. He praised legislative reforms that enhanced the Authority's independence, including its direct oversight by the Cabinet and the establishment of the High Committee for Competition Policies, chaired by the Prime Minister.

Speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Madbouly, Fawzi highlighted Egypt's recognition of the importance of promoting competition and ensuring competitive neutrality - principles enshrined in both the Constitution and the State Ownership Policy Document, and aligned with the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to removing obstacles facing regulatory bodies and ensuring the full independence of the ECA to foster a more efficient and sustainable economic environment. Fawzi also expressed hope that the Authority would eventually be granted constitutional status as an independent oversight body and reiterated the government's full support for enhancing competitiveness and driving forward economic reform.

For his part, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk confirmed that promoting competitive neutrality and fair competition remains a top government priority, vital for improving the business climate and attracting both local and foreign investment.

Kouchouk pointed out that Egypt is entering a new phase of investment growth, with private investment increasing by 80% - the highest in years - now accounting for approximately 60% of total national investments. Additionally, he noted that non-oil exports rose by 33%.

He also highlighted the recent passage of a law abolishing preferential tax and customs treatments to establish a level playing field for all businesses, a move aimed at boosting both investment and fair competition. Kouchouk stressed that the State Ownership Policy Document reinforces transparency, expands the private sector's role, and is reviewed every 4–5 years to ensure alignment with ongoing economic developments. He also noted the establishment of the High Committee for Competition Policies and Neutrality to monitor and support fair competition initiatives.

Kouchouk concluded by pointing to positive economic indicators, including 4% private sector growth in the first quarter and an increase in public-private partnership projects, affirming Egypt's commitment to building a diversified and sustainable economy.

Hani Sarie-Eldin, a member of the Egyptian Senate and Chairperson of the Senate's committee on financial, economic, and investment affairs, highlighted the importance of strengthening the ECA to further enhance Egypt's economic environment.

He praised the Authority's achievements over the past two decades, particularly its work in key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, education, and food. However, he called for granting the ECA broader powers, improving coordination with other government agencies, and accelerating judicial rulings to enhance enforcement. Sarie-Eldin stressed that ensuring fair competition is critical for Egypt's sustainable development.

Assistant Minister of Justice for Specialized Courts, Tarek Harby, also addressed the conference, emphasizing the vital role of economic courts in strengthening Egypt's judicial environment for economic cases and ensuring the effective enforcement of competition law. He noted that the Competition Law was introduced in 2005, followed by the establishment of economic courts in 2008, specializing in financial and economic disputes.

Harby explained that these courts offer faster and more streamlined procedures, operating a fully electronic litigation system that enhances Egypt's investment climate. He added that judges initially seek to resolve disputes through mediation before moving to trial if necessary.

He stressed the importance of continued collaboration between economic courts and institutions like the Competition Authority, including joint training workshops, to ensure high-quality judicial services. Harby concluded by noting that the speedy resolution of economic cases is crucial for attracting investment and boosting confidence in Egypt's legal and regulatory environment.