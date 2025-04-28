'Do Something About It Before It Gets Worse': Young People Want Government Action On Gambling Reform

MENAFN - The Conversation) This was a response from a 16-year-old boy in one of our recent studies when asked what he would say to the prime minister about gambling in Australia.

This response is not uncommon.

Read more: Gambling in Australia: how bad is the problem, who gets harmed most and where may we be heading?

Calls for action

Even before they can legally gamble at the age of 18, young people recognise the harms that the gambling industry (and those who profit from gambling, such as sporting codes) can cause to Australians.

And they are frustrated by a lack of government action to protect them from these harms.

They tell us that rather than prioritising the wellbeing of the community, the government is prioritising the profits of a harmful business.

Politicians are also hearing concerns about gambling from the young people they represent in their communities.

Urging parliamentary action on gambling advertising, former Australian rugby captain and Independent ACT Senator David Pocock told parliament:

Gambling has become a costly pastime for many young Australians.

Starting young

For more than a decade, our team has been talking to young people and their parents about the normalisation of gambling in Australia. We have carried out multiple studies that show how pervasive marketing tactics are normalising gambling for young Australians.

Young people tell us they see innovative marketing strategies for different gambling products (including betting, lotteries and casinos) everywhere , including during family-friendly television shows, through watching and attending sport and even while walking down the street.

They increasingly see promotions on social media sites such as TikTok and Snapchat .

They can name multiple gambling brands from a young age, and think gambling gives you a reason to watch sport.

When asked why, they say gambling adds to the fun and excitement of the game. Some tell us they would be convinced to gamble if they got a good“deal” from a company.

Newer forms of app-based gambling also make it is easier for young people to gamble anywhere, anytime when they turn 18.

As an example, a young person couldn't sit in a classroom and drink alcohol when they reach the legal age, but it is not unusual for young people to tell us that classmates use apps to bet on major events while at school.

Some researchers have also documented the extent to which young people gamble before the age of 18.

One study found 31% of 12- to 17-year-olds had ever gambled and 6% had gambled in the past month. They found 8% were at some level of risk of gambling harm.

It's no wonder parents are worried.

Their concern about the risks of gambling are similar to their concerns about alcohol: 70% are at least somewhat concerned about the risks associated with gambling for their children, and 27.7% are extremely concerned.

They comment that gambling products are“highly accessible”,“attractive” and“in your face”.

When parents try to talk to their children about gambling, they say it is almost impossible to“get the message across” given the constant exposure to ads that their children see in their everyday lives. As one father told us:

It's time to act

Government decisions about how to respond to the gambling industry will have a major impact on young people's futures. But young people have rarely (if ever) been given an opportunity by the government to put forward their views.

Research shows when they are given the opportunity to comment on gambling policy (and gambling industry tactics), they carefully consider the issues. They are also able to use their own experiences to suggest strategies that would help protect them and other young people from gambling industry harm.

The United Nations states children have the right to be consulted about issues that matter to them and impact their futures. This includes strengthening engagement with children and young people, recognising their“agency, resilience and their positive contributions as agents of change”.

Young people have been central actors in the climate justice movement , and have been key stakeholders in initiatives to respond to the tactics of the junk food and tobacco industries.

While we talk a lot about the impact of the gambling industry on young people, governments rarely consult them about the policies that are needed to protect them from harm.

Yet their message to the government in our research is clear. They:



are concerned about the influence of gambling marketing on the normalisation of gambling for young people, and its short and long-term impacts

believe current restrictions aimed at protecting young people are ineffective are critical of the overwhelmingly positive messages about gambling they are exposed to, with very limited information about the risks and harms associated with the industry and its products.

The following comment from a 15-year-old sums it up best: