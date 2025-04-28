Global Security Forum 2025: Officials, Experts Highlight Rising Cybersecurity Threats

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Officials and cybersecurity experts discussed the growing threats posed by non-state actors to national cybersecurity, particularly the execution of cyberattacks blended with disinformation campaigns, exploiting the latest advancements in artificial intelligence technologies.

This came during a panel discussion titled "Shadow Forces: The Rising Threat of Non-State Actors in Cybersecurity and Information Warfare," held on the sidelines of the Global Security Forum 2025 in Doha.

The session featured President of the National Cyber Security Agency (NSCA) HE Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki; Former Assistant National Cyber Director for Technology Security at the White House, Anjana Rajan; Associate Professor of Media Analytics at Northwestern University in Qatar, Dr. Marc Owen Jones; Founder and Director of Tech Against Terrorism, Adam Hadley. The discussion was moderated by Patrick Tucker, Technology and Science Editor at Defense One magazine.

The participants examined the complex and evolving role of non-state actors in cybersecurity and information warfare, highlighting groups ranging from hackers and cybercriminal gangs to ideological extremists and others. They emphasized that such actors operate outside traditional state structures, challenging national sovereignty, regional stability, and global security standards.

They noted that attackers no longer rely on basic tools for their cyberattacks, with most attacks now carried out without using known tools. They warned of the alarming trend of cybercrime being increasingly offered as a paid service.

The panelists stressed the need to understand how non-state actors leverage the internet to disseminate disinformation unchecked, aiming to undermine societies, erode trust in local governments, and disrupt other critical areas.

They further pointed out that artificial intelligence has redefined itself, with its applications sometimes contributing to cyberattacks through the generation of fabricated videos, images, and the spread of disinformation. They emphasized the urgent need to keep pace with AI developments and understand how attackers are exploiting its capabilities.

The speakers called for enhanced international cooperation to address these escalating threats, urging countries to establish joint operational agreements to monitor cyberattacks. They also stressed the importance of developing and updating current cybersecurity strategies to meet emerging challenges.