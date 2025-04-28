UN On Putin's Three-Day 'Truce': We Want To See This War End

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The UN wants to see an end to the Russia-Ukraine war based on international law and the UN Charter.

The UN Secretary-General's spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, told this to journalists on Monday, responding to a request from Ukrinform's correspondent in New York to comment on Russian leader Vladimir Putin's announcement of another short-term ceasefire.

"Our position remains unchanged: we want to see an end to the war... It must be principled, consistent, and firmly grounded in the UN Charter, international law, and all relevant resolutions," Dujarric said.

He said that peace must be sustainable and must include recognition of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Dujarric also noted that the UN appreciates any efforts toward resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict that align with "the position I have stated many, many, many, many, many times."

Responding to Ukrinform's question about the participation of North Korean troops in Russia's war against Ukraine, acknowledged by both Russia and North Korea, the spokesperson said briefly: "I think any internationalization of any conflict is the wrong direction."

Ukraine responds to Putin's 'ceasefire': Why wait until May 8?

On April 28, Putin announced a "ceasefire" from May 8 to May 10 in honor of Victory Day, celebrated in Russia. During this period, Russia claims it would halt all military actions.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said it wanted to see a permanent, not temporary, ceasefire.