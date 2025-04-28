403
Kuwaiti Player Snatches 2Nd Place In Qatar Squash Tournament
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's squash player Abdullah Al-Mayouf managed second place at the Qatar youth Squash tournament on Monday.
In Qatar's capital Doha, Al-Mayouf secured his position following his defeat against a Chinese opponent Yuwanshi Lu who is ranked first in Asia.
Al-Mayouf father Hussien Al-Mayouf gave a statement to KUNA saying that taking part in such a tournament elevates the players on the scale of Asia's ranking top players.
He also expressed that he is deeply proud of his son for taking part in such a tournament with a good second placing result and cheers him on to more achievement of the same magnitude.
Qatar's Youth Squash tournament kicked-off on Saturday with 74 players from all around the world. (end)
