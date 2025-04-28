KO IMPACT: Police Book Two In Charar Sharief Illegal Mining Case

The action came after a formal complaint was lodged by the Doodh Ganga Forest Range Chadoora, alleging that Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Chera Khal Watkaloo and Bashir Ahmad Wagay of Chowdhary Gund were involved in the illegal extraction of sand and clay in the Darwan and Chalyan areas of the Doodh Ganga Forest Range.

The accused have been reportedly using heavy machinery, including a JCB machine, to excavate the forest land for an extended period. However, their activities intensified during the recent Pahalgam killings when law enforcement was preoccupied with maintaining public order, according to local sources.

The FIR, registered under number 26/2025 on April 28, 2025, charges the accused with theft and damage to forest property under Section 303(2) BNS and Section 26 of the Indian Forest Act of 1926.

Environmental activist Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat, who had raised concerns about this illegal activity on social media earlier, expressed gratitude for the FIR being filed. He also lauded the efforts of local forest officials, including the DFO Pir Panjal Forest Division Budgam, the Range Officer, and the SHO of Charar Sharief.

“I am thankful to the concerned authorities for taking action. It is shameful that criminals took advantage of the national focus on the Pahalgam tragedy to loot the forest,” said Dr. Bhat.“The accused must be held accountable, and their machinery-like the JCB and tipper-should be confiscated. Furthermore, the Geology and Mining Department officials involved should face penalties, and environmental compensation should be sought from them.”

Dr. Bhat had highlighted this issue through social media posts and a detailed article, bringing it to the attention of higher authorities including the Chief Conservator of Forests and DFO Budgam.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now