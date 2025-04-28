More Than 9 Million Users Choose HR Miner To Earn Cryptocurrency Every Day - How They Use HR Miner In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2025, overearn cryptocurrency rewards every day - not by trading, not by flipping NFTs, or by staking.

They achieve this through a much simpler means: cloud mining









Trading requires constant attention, staking locks up assets, and cloud mining offers an alternative: set up once and passively profit . As one of the few trusted leading platforms in the space, HR Miner has quietly established its brand with its unique approach to cloud mining.



If you're wondering how to get involved in cryptocurrencies without constantly keeping an eye on the market, this might be worth exploring.

HR Miner and why will it be popular in 2025 ?

In 2018 , it has grown into a full - fledged cloud mining service with a simple philosophy:

Crypto mining is easily accessible to everyday users .

HR Miner allows you to rent computing power from high-performance data centers powered by renewable energy and optimized using AI-driven algorithms without having to purchase mining hardware or pay for electricity.

The platform supports multiple currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE), and currently has a daily network revenue of more than $95,820. Users only need to connect to the network, choose a package, and start making money.

Why do more than 9 million people use it and makes HR Miner unique ?

→ No hardware required

You don't need to buy or maintain mining equipment. Everything runs in the cloud.

→ Easy Onboarding

It only takes minutes to sign up, deposit your crypto, and choose a plan.

→ Clean Energy + AI Optimized

Miners are powered by renewable energy and the system uses AI to adapt to real-time market conditions.

→ Supports multiple cryptocurrencies

BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, USDT, USDC, BCH, LTC, SOL - all accept deposits.

→ Secure platform

90% of funds are stored offline in cold wallets with built-in McAfee and Cloudflare protection.

That's the part that's quietly helped the platform grow - it actually doesn't require you to be a crypto expert to work .

The process is as follows

You don't need any mining experience or technical background to get started. BCH Miner is designed to be plug-and-play:

1. By registering , new users can get a $ 15 bonus

2. Deposit your preferred cryptocurrency

3. Select the mining contract and start receiving mining rewards every day , no cables, no cooling fans, no installation tutorials.

Let's talk numbers: How much money can you actually make?

HR Miner provides a variety of contract options, and users can choose according to their preferences. Here are some actual examples:

[Experience Contract]: Investment amount: US$100, total net profit: US$100 + US$8.

【Basic Contract】: Investment amount: USD 500, total net profit: USD 500 + USD 38.

[Smart Contract]: Investment amount: USD 2,500, total net profit: USD 2,500 + USD 437.

[Classic Contract]: Investment amount: US$7,800, total net profit: US$7,800 + US$2,970.

【Advanced Contract】: Investment amount: USD 17,000, total net profit: USD 17,000 + USD 9,044.

【Super Contract】: Investment amount: US$50,000, total net profit: US$50,000 + US$34,000.

Higher value contracts will result in higher returns, but the goal here is not to“get rich quick” but to add a passive income stream to your cryptocurrency strategy .

Full contract details are available at : /#/product











Designed for beginners, with technical support

HR Miner is designed to be easy for beginners to use. However, behind the simplicity lies powerful technology.

The platform uses:

ASIC and GPU mining equipment in enterprise-grade data centers →

AI mining algorithms that automatically adjust according to coin price and difficulty

→ Real-time dashboards that allow you to transparently track revenue and performance

Additionally, because the entire operation runs on renewable energy , HR Miner can keep operating costs low and pass the savings on to users.

Well-thought-out security

Let's face it – cryptocurrency security cannot be compromised. HR Miner takes this very seriously:

90% of user funds are stored in cold wallets ( offline storage) All website activities are SSL encrypted McAfee + Cloudflare integrated for system protection Continuous internal audits to maintain data integrity

These layers make HR Miner one of the most trusted platforms in a space where accountability is often lacking.

Additional benefits: Referral rewards

HR Miner has a referral program that rewards users for sharing the platform.

It's simple: invite others and receive a percentage of the mining rewards.

While this number is high, it's another reason why HR Miner is becoming increasingly popular - especially among creators, influencers, or communities that are already talking about cryptocurrency.

Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Concerned

Holding cryptocurrencies through 2025 involves more than just waiting for price action.

Many users who hold XRP or Dogecoin are now using HR Miner to use these assets - without having to sell them .

With support for both currencies and special offers for DOGE and XRP users, the platform is no longer just a mining service, but a way to diversify your income .

Final Thoughts: Passive, Predictable, Low Effort

Not everyone wants to trade. Not everyone has the time to set up a mining rig. Not everyone wants to lock up funds in a staking contract.

This is where HR Miner comes in.

It's not a replacement for other strategies, but it adds something valuable to your portfolio: predictability and simplicity .

More than 9 million users have started to make money through the platform. The platform has been operating for 7 years . In this noisy field, HR Miner quietly focuses on proven methods.

For more platform details, please visit the official website:

Download mobile app :



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: Mathilde Lilly Media Manager ...