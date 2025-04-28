TCC Group Acquires Momenta Group To Expand Compliance And Resourcing Solutions For Regulated Industries

MENAFN - Pressat), headed by The Consulting Consortium Holdings company – a leading provider of intelligent compliance and RegTech solutions for financial services and the government – announces the acquisition of the(Momenta). Momenta is an elite supplier of strategic client services and resourcing solutions for regulated industries.

TCC Group's strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in the organisation's growth journey, enabling it to broaden its operations and international reach, providing an even more comprehensive suite of compliance solutions and enhancing its innovative technology portfolio for clients across regulated industries.

With many decades of combined experience navigating complex regulatory environments, both TCC Group and Momenta have built reputations as trusted partners to financial services, utilities and government organisations.

This acquisition unites TCC Group's deep expertise in compliance, regulatory problem-solving and smart AI technologies with Momenta's dynamic resourcing and implementation capabilities – enabling clients to benefit from enhanced flexibility, innovation and strategic value.

"Momenta's acquisition enhances TCC Group's ability to serve highly regulated industries with comprehensive, end-to-end services that ensure seamless client delivery, elevate customer outcomes, and drive commercial excellence," Joanne Smith, Founder and Executive Chair of TCC Group, comments on the recent acquisition.

Joanne continues: "Together, we're committed to offering our clients proven, strategic solutions and innovation in environments where compliance, governance, and operational quality are non-negotiable."

TCC Group's ability to deliver enhanced strategic resourcing solutions to clients and partners is accelerated by this acquisition, substantially expanding the organisation's interim resourcing capacity to execute complex projects with increased speed, precision, and scalability.

"We're proud of our strong reputation as a trusted strategic resourcing partner, now further reinforced by a combined network of over 30,000 highly-skilled, credible associates," said Joe Norburn, CEO of TCC Group. "Our ultimate aim is to keep empowering clients and partners by providing precisely matched interim resource and compliance solutions that deliver operational success."

TCC Group and its technology business Recordsure now extend unparalleled value to Momenta's clients – with instant access to TCC's comprehensive regulatory expertise and Recordsure's cutting-edge AI-powered RegTech.

Momenta's UK Chief Delivery Officer, Kim McKeown, remarked on the acquisition: "Becoming part of TCC Group is an exciting opportunity to scale our regulatory compliance services and technological capabilities. It enables us to introduce wider-reaching strategic solutions and superior specialist resource to our clients."

"Joining TCC Group unlocks a powerful new technology stack specifically designed for the highly regulated sectors," said Simon Rippon, Momenta's Australia Operations Director, echoing Kim's enthusiasm. "The smart combination of our client services expertise and AI-driven compliance tools means we're now better equipped than ever to meet the demands of the regulators."

The acquisition of Momenta signals TCC Group's continued investment in cutting-edge solutions to elevate the quality of outcomes for clients and reinforces its position as a leader in compliance.