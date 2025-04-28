Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Receives Djiboutian Counterpart

2025-04-28 03:08:10
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Monday visiting Djibouti's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Government Spokesperson Abdul Qader Hussein Omar.
The meeting discussed the strong ties between the two countries and ways to enhance them, as well as regional and international developments, a ministry statement said. (end)
