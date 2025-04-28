Indonesia's Jakarta-Bandung HSR Transports 9 Mln Passengers Since Launch

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta: The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, locally known as Whoosh, has transported 9 million passengers as of Sunday since its launch on Oct. 17, 2023, PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (KCIC), a joint venture consortium between Indonesian and Chinese firms that constructs and operates the railway, announced on Monday.

KCIC also reported that by Sunday, Whoosh had operated a total of 26,168 train trips, covering more than 4.11 million kilometers.

As a major transportation link between Jakarta and Bandung, Whoosh has gained popularity, offering a safe, green, efficient, and comfortable travel experience. Currently, the company operates 62 train services daily, with the highest single-day passenger volume reaching 24,350.

During the recent Eid al-Fitr holiday earlier this month, passenger numbers surged significantly. KCIC recorded 341,100 passengers traveling on Whoosh during the holiday. Daily passenger volume ranged between 16,500 and 23,500, with the peak reaching 23,500 on April 6.

Jointly developed by China and Indonesia, the Whoosh high-speed railway stretches 142.3 kilometers and operates at a maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour, cutting travel time between Jakarta and Bandung from over three hours to 46 minutes.