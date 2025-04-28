How A Dubai Company Built A 1,000-Strong Workforce In Just 20 Years

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In an era defined by digital transformation and workforce localisation, Data Direct Group – a leading – Dubai-based business process outsourcing company – has emerged as one of the UAE's largest and most enduring private employers.

Founded in 2002 with a vision to offer reliable, locally grounded customer experience (CX) solutions, Data Direct Group recently surpassed 1,000 + employee milestone in the UAE alone. The company, today employs, more than 1500 people across four GCC countries, quietly redefining what sustainable private sector impact looks like – with a workforce that today represents 35+ nationalities.

“Our story is Dubai's story - built on ambition, innovation, and a belief in people,” says Rajiv Dalmia, Founder and Chairman of Data Direct Group that marks 23 years of operations this month.“When we started over two decades ago, back in 2002, we had a clear focus: build a company that not only delivers operational excellence but also contributes meaningfully to the economy and society around us. That vision has stayed the same.” Supporting on-shore employment and Emiratisation

In an industry often driven by offshore outsourcing, Data Direct Group has doubled down on creating meaningful, on-shore employment opportunities within the UAE. Its diverse portfolio includes call centre services, digital onboarding, and IT support - all delivered by a workforce physically present in the country and trained to global standards.

“Our journey reflects not only business resilience, but a deep-rooted commitment to on-shore job creation, inclusivity, and economic value generation,” said Dalmia explaining how this 'localisation drive' has allowed the company to support both government and private sector entities across the UAE while aligning with national initiatives such as Emiratisation.

“We've never believed in exporting jobs; we've always believed in exporting knowledge and capabilities,” Dalmia notes.“That's why we've invested heavily in building local talent - our growth is measured not just in numbers, but in lives uplifted and careers shaped.” A true UAE-grown success story

With its roots deeply embedded in Dubai, Data Direct Group has become a textbook example of homegrown enterprise success. From early challenges to regional expansion, the company has retained its core commitment to service, speed, and scalability.

Today, it is trusted by leading names in banking, healthcare, government services, utilities, logistics, and telecom, delivering bespoke business solutions that enhance customer experience and drive digital agility.

“The UAE allowed us to dream big. The leadership here created an ecosystem where entrepreneurs like myself could build something real and long-lasting,” Dalmia says. One of the UAE's largest employers in its category

Employing more than 1,500 people in the region and growing, Data Direct Group has carved out a reputation not only for its size but also for its inclusive work environment. With more than 35 nationalities represented, the company mirrors the cosmopolitan fabric of the UAE itself.

“We don't just talk diversity - we live it every day,” says Dalmia.“Whether it's a young graduate from Sharjah or a systems analyst from India, we've built a space where people from all backgrounds, walks of life and academic qualifications can grow and lead.”

The company's female participation has also grown steadily over the past decade, particularly in middle-management and client delivery roles - a focus area it aims to accelerate in the coming years. Driving economic impact beyond numbers

Beyond employment figures, Data Direct Group plays a pivotal role in supporting the business infrastructure of the UAE and wider GCC. From managing millions of customer interactions to helping clients streamline operations, the company's services are woven into the fabric of everyday business in the region.

This impact translates to cost-efficiencies, customer satisfaction, and scalable support for public services - key drivers of GDP contribution in UAE's digital economy.

“Economic impact is not just about revenue - it's about relevance,” Dalmia adds.

“The fact that we've been around for over two decades, evolving every step of the way, is proof that you can be relevant, resilient, and responsible - all at once.”