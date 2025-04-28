BEE Unveils Ambitious Plan To Cut Energy Consumption By 89 Mtoe By 2030

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Power has unveiled an ambitious plan to reduce India's energy consumption by 89 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) by 2030, according to an announcement made in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

This initiative aims to enhance energy efficiency across multiple sectors to meet growing demand in a sustainable manner.

Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik, through the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), presented a comprehensive roadmap targeting efficiency improvements in industries, buildings, transportation, and appliances.

The plan provides detailed guidance for states to implement energy conservation measures through updated building codes and stricter appliance standards.

BEE Secretary Milind Deore reaffirmed India's commitment to reducing its carbon intensity by 45 percent by 2030.

The recently concluded BEE-German Energy Summit in Vijayawada produced a concept note focused on doubling India's energy efficiency, with significant contributions derived from Andhra Pradesh's successful experiences in residential sector energy conservation.

At the event, the BEE introduced two significant building frameworks: the Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code (ECSBC) for commercial structures and the Eco Niwas Samhita (ENS) for residential construction.

The Ministry encouraged states, including Andhra Pradesh, to adopt these frameworks to enhance building energy performance nationwide.

The expanded Standards and Labelling Programme will play a crucial role in improving appliance efficiency by mandating 1-to-5-star energy ratings for common household devices such as air conditioners, fans, and refrigerators.

This initiative aims to help consumers make informed energy-efficient purchasing decisions.

For the industrial sector, the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) Scheme will provide incentives through tradable Energy Saving Certificates for industries that exceed their energy conservation targets.

This market-based mechanism is designed to drive competitive efficiency improvements across industrial operations.

