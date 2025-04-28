Multibank Group Recognized As The 'Most Reputable Forex Broker 2025' At Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2025

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--MultiBank Group, the world's largest financial derivatives institution headquartered in Dubai, has been awarded the prestigious title of 'Most Reputable Forex Broker 2025' at Money Expo Abu Dhabi, held on April 23–24 at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

Money Expo Abu Dhabi is one of the region's most prominent financial exhibitions, drawing leading figures in trading, fintech, and investment to explore the future of global finance. This recognition underscores MultiBank Group's unwavering commitment to transparency, regulatory excellence, and client-first principles across all facets of its operations.

Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, stated,“Being named the 'Most Reputable Forex Broker' is a powerful validation of the trust we have earned over the past two decades. Our reputation is built on a foundation of unmatched regulatory integrity, consistent performance, and a relentless focus on protecting our clients' interests.”

During the two-day expo, MultiBank Group welcomed thousands of attendees where the team showcased its cutting-edge trading technologies, including the MultiBank-Plus platform, and engaged with partners, investors, and traders from across the region.

As of April 2025, MultiBank Group reported an average daily trading volume of $29.36 billion, with peak daily volume reaching $56.2 billion-marking one of the strongest performance periods in the Group's history. The Group also achieved an average profit of $97.53 per million traded, reinforcing its strength in liquidity provision and operational efficiency.

Regulated by over 17 financial authorities worldwide and maintaining an unblemished regulatory record since inception, MultiBank Group serves a global client base of more than 2 million across 100+ countries. This award further cements the Group's position as one of the most trusted, secure, and technologically advanced brokers in the global financial services industry.

Looking ahead, MultiBank Group remains firmly committed to expanding its international footprint while delivering secure, transparent, and innovative trading solutions backed by institutional-grade infrastructure and regulatory rigor.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, serving over 2 million clients across 100 countries, and boasts an average daily trading volume of $29.36 billion in April 2025, with the highest daily volume reaching $56.2 billion. Renowned for its innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, MultiBank Group offers an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. It is regulated across five continents by 17+ of the most reputable financial authorities globally. MultiBank Group's award-winning trading platforms offer up to 500:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 70 financial awards recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit MultiBank Group's website .

