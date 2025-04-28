403
GBP/USD Signal Today 28/04: Cup And Handle Pattern (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3430. Add a stop-loss at 1.3200. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3200. Add a stop-loss at 1.3430.
The pair also reacted to a statement by Donald Trump that he would not fire Jerome Powell from the Federal Reserve.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD technical analysisThe daily chart indicates that the GBP/USD pair has been in a strong uptrend over the past few months, as it rose from a low of 1.2100 in January to a high of 1.3430 last week. Most importantly, the pair has formed a cup-and-handle pattern, with its upper side at 1.3431.The recent pullback is part of the formation of the handle section. It remains above the 50-day moving average, while the MACD indicator has remained above the zero line.Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising, with the key level to watch being at 1.3431, the upper side of the C&H pattern. A move above that level will point to more gains, with the next level to watch being at 1.3500.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals ? We've shortlisted the best UK forex brokers in the industry for you.
