The Böögg Counts Down His Final Hours In Zurich

The Böögg Counts Down His Final Hours In Zurich
-
Deutsch
de
Der Zürcher Böögg ist bereit für sein letztes Stündlein
Original
Read more: Der Zürcher Böögg ist bereit für sein letztes Stündlei
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Preparations for the highlight of the spring festival were in full swing on Sechseläutenplatz on Monday morning. The large pile of wood, which will be lit at 6pm, will be erected under the snowman, who is already in position.
According to tradition, the quicker the Böögg's dynamite-packed head explodes, the hotter the summer.More More The Böögg, Switzerland's exploding psychic snowman
This content was published on Apr 26, 2025 The Böögg is an exploding snowman with a famed ability to predict the weather. But how accurate is he?Read more: The Böögg, Switzerland's exploding psychic snowma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment