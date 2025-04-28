Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Böögg Counts Down His Final Hours In Zurich

2025-04-28 02:11:04
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Preparations for the Böögg burning began in Zurich on Monday morning. After this highlight of Sechseläuten had to be cancelled last year due to the weather, the omens are good this year. This content was published on April 28, 2025 - 14:40 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Preparations for the highlight of the spring festival were in full swing on Sechseläutenplatz on Monday morning. The large pile of wood, which will be lit at 6pm, will be erected under the snowman, who is already in position.

According to tradition, the quicker the Böögg's dynamite-packed head explodes, the hotter the summer.

