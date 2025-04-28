Miningnewsbreaks Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) Secures Debentureholder Approval For Debt Settlement And Extension

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Trillion Energy (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) announced that holders of its 12.0% convertible debentures have approved amendments including the extension of the maturity date from April 30, 2025, to July 31, 2025, and settlement of $899,940 in accrued interest through the issuance of 27,270,910 common shares at $0.033 per share. Debentureholders will also receive an $85,000 extension fee in shares. Separately, the company plans to issue 1,735,000 shares to settle $57,255 of consultant debt. All share issuances are subject to regulatory approvals.

Trillion Energy is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The company holds a 49% interest in the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The company also is pursuing oil exploration in S.E. Turkiye and beyond. More information may be found on and the company's website .

