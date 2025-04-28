Armed Forces Receive Pakistani Medical Supplies To Support Patients In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 28 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Armed Forces/ Arab Army, through the Royal Medical Services Directorate, received a shipment of medical supplies and consumables donated by Pakistan's "Foundation" organization on Sunday evening. The supplies are designated for Jordanian military field hospitals operating in Gaza to support patients and the wounded.The handover ceremony was attended by Brigadier General Ahmad Al-Subaihat, Commander of Field Medicine, representing the Director General of Royal Medical Services, along with Daniel Anwar, Consul at the Embassy of Pakistan in Amman.The donation, weighing approximately 40 tons, includes a range of medical and treatment supplies intended to bolster humanitarian, relief, and medical services provided by Jordan's field hospitals in Gaza.Brigadier General Al-Subaihat emphasized that the initiative reflects the strong partnership between Jordan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He noted that the supplies will help address shortages and alleviate the suffering of patients in Gaza. He also reaffirmed that the Royal Medical Services will continue its humanitarian mission and efforts to deliver vital healthcare support to those in need.Speaking at the event, Waddah Al-Kilani, Regional Director of the Pakistani humanitarian relief organization "Alkhidmat," expressed pride in contributing to Jordan's ongoing efforts. He highlighted that the support underscores a steadfast commitment to standing by those in need, adding that the organization's mission extends beyond material assistance to offering hope and affirming the value of every human life.