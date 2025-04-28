Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
199 Afghan Prisoners Exchanged For 2 Iranians

2025-04-28 02:01:05
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Tehran has handed over 199 Afghan prisoners to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in exchange for two Iranian nationals.

The Epoch Times reported the prisoner exchange took place at the Milak border crossing between the two sides on Sunday.

It said 199 Afghan prisoners, who had been held in prisons in Tehran, Sistan and Baluchestan and Isfahan provinces, were handed over to Afghan officials in northern Sistan-Baluchestan.

The report added that two Iranian citizens, who had been serving sentences in Afghan prisons, were handed over to Iranian authorities.

Earlier, Iran had handed over 199 Afghan prisoners, jailed for various offences, to Afghan authorities at the Pul-i-Abrisham crossing in the northwestern Nimroz province.

