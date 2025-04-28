Baycare Hospital Wesley Chapel Welcomes Nanette Wilcox As New President

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Initially hired as a pediatric nurse, she was later promoted to manager of ambulatory services. Since then, she has held positions as the director of patient services at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital as well as the director of operations for both St. Joseph's Children's and St. Joseph's Women's hospitals. Most recently, she served as the regional administrative director of cardiovascular services for BayCare.

"I have worked with Nanette as she's taken on several different roles at BayCare and each time she takes on the most difficult tasks with energy and passion, focusing on our strategy and developing relationships to ensure success," said BayCare Chief Operating Officer Kimberly Guy. "I am confident that she will bring the same enthusiasm and professionalism to her new role as the president of BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel."

Wilcox, who holds a bachelor's and master's degree in nursing with an emphasis in health system leadership, will take the reins during a time of great opportunity for BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel. The area is undergoing a construction boom, and the population is expected to grow by 40% over the next 20 years according to the Pasco Planning and Development Department. As Wesley Chapel's newest hospital, BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel is well positioned to serve the expanding health care market.

"I am excited for this new opportunity," said Wilcox. "Wesley Chapel is a growing and dynamic community. I look forward to working with our team members to earn the trust of those we serve and to deliver the high-quality health care people expect from BayCare."

